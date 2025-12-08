DA identifies victims of double murder-suicide at western Mass. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Authorities on Monday identified three people who died in a double murder-suicide at a home in western Massachusetts in late November.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on the 1400 block of State Street in Springfield on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 25, found two men and a woman dead inside, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The victims have been identified as Khamkieo Chingvacha, 67, of Springfield, and Sachivanh Phomphanh, 47, of West Hartford, Connecticut.

The third person involved, 43-year-old Kung Kedjumnong, also of West Hartford, is believed to have fatally stabbed Chingvacha and Phomphanh before taking his own life, according to the DA’s Office.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

