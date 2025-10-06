DA identifies victim, suspect in deadly stabbing inside apartment in Mass. city

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was stabbed to death inside an apartment in a Massachusetts city on Monday, as well as the suspect who is facing a charge of murder.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a report of a stabbing at 57 Chesworth Street in Fall River around 2:15 a.m. found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as Luis Xavier Perez Miranda, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the stabbing, 48-year-old Robert Hodgson Jr., was arrested in connection with Miranda’s death.

Hodgson Jr. was expected in court on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

