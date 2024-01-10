DA identifies victim, announces arrest in deadly stabbing at Lawrence McDonald’s

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities on Wednesday morning identified the man who was stabbed to death at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lawrence on Tuesday night and announced an arrest in connection with the alleged knife attack.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress at the fast food eatery at 50 Broadway around 5 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The victim, 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown, was treated at the scene by medical personnel and taken to Lawrence Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Marcos A. Muniz, 47, was later identified as a suspect in the stabbing and arrested on a charge of murder, according to Tucker. He expected to face a judge in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

State police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

