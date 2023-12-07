DA identifies man who died after 2 women stabbed at Dedham home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday identified the man who died after police tried to take him into custody in connection with an incident at a home near the Dedham Country Club that left two women with life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a double stabbing at a home on Jackson Pond Road shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday found two women suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The women, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to a Boston hospital, where they continue to receive treatment.

As officers searched the area, they encountered a man “in obvious distress” walking on Country Club Road, a short distance from its intersection with Jackson Pond Road, the DA’s office said.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Samuel Pattillo, allegedly became combative, forcing officers to use tasers and pepper spray to subdue him.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, “When taken into custody, officers recognized signs of physical distress and began providing life support measures until ambulances arrived.”

Pattilo was taken to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham, where he died.

Both stabbing victims are “non-spousal adult relatives” of Pattilo, according to investigators.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case, and an autopsy may be conducted as early as Thursday to establish the exact cause of death,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

State police detectives assigned to Morrissey’s office are assisting Dedham police with an investigation.

