DA identifies man found dead after living in van on property linked to Rehoboth murder case

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Officials in Bristol County have identified the man found dead inside a van on a piece of property linked to a murder case in Rehoboth.

54-year-old David Lunn was found unresponsive inside his van parked on the property of 107 County Street just before 7:00 am Friday by a relative.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, a 48-year-old female, was also found inside the van. She was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Two dogs were also found in the van, which were released to Rehoboth Animal Control. The dogs appeared in good condition.

According to Rehoboth Police, the couple had been staying on the property for a few weeks in the van, registered out of Vermont.

Investigators say no presence of carbon monoxide was found and that the couple had a possible history of substance abuse.

In August, the body of missing pregnant teenager Kylee Monteiro was found buried in a shallow grave at 107 County Street, where her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, lived.

Groom faces a charge of murder in connection with Monteiro’s death.Prosecutors allege he confessed to the killing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Lunn’s cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group