DA: Gun charges dropped against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones

BOSTON — The gun charges against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones have been dropped, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

With less than one week until opening game for the New England Patriots, 25-year-old Jack Jones moved his court day up to Tuesday morning and agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court.

In exchange for a nolle prosequi — a formal document where prosecutors drop charges — Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.

Jones had been facing two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Jones had been arrested in June when officials said he had loaded guns and ammunition in his carry-on bag when flying out of Logan Airport following Patriots training minicamp.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts “determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,” according to the court filing.

In cooperation with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Jones must complete outreach and education to youth and community organizations regarding the dangers of firearms, firearm safety and the proper handling of firearms.

Jones has been arrested before, back in 2018, when he was accused of burglarizing a Panda Express in California. His charges were reduced and he served 45 days of house arrest.

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed in July that Jones would be practicing with the team as they get ready for the upcoming season.

