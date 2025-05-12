D.A.: First responders to be provided crisis bags to assist children during traumatic events

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has announced the distribution of 1,500 crisis bags to authorities across Massachusetts to aid children during traumatic events.

The crisis bags are a part of the National Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Help, Hope, Support Crisis Bag initiative, which is a national program aimed at aiding children who are impacted by substance use and related emergencies.

Authorities will be able to distribute these bags in certain situations involving substance-related incidents or other traumatic events where children may be present.

“Children who experience trauma suffer long-term effects, including potential future drug use and involvement in the criminal justice system,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. “Our office is committed to doing everything we can to lessen the impact of this trauma. With these bags, we’re looking to remove the trauma, the anxiety, and the fears and tears of children in crisis. We appreciate our law enforcement partners, who are on the frontline when these traumatic events occur. We couldn’t do this work without them.”

Within each bag are specific, developmentally appropriate comfort items that are intended to reduce the psychological impact of trauma and to provide reassurance to those affected.

The crisis bags are tailored for three different age groups:

Young children (ages 1-5)

Elementary-aged children (ages 6-10)

Teens

Research has shown that giving children items or activities during moments of crisis has been seen to lessen the traumatic experience going around them.

To ensure the bags reach the communities most in need, the distribution plan is based on local fatal and nonfatal overdose data.

Worcester’s Police and Fire Department will receive approximately 400 of the 1,500 bags, with the remainder allocated to other municipalities across the county.

