DA: Cape Cod school bus driver facing more sexual assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A former Cape Cod school bus driver was indicted on more sexual assault charges on Friday after authorities say a second victim came forward.

Jeffrey Hyland, 80, of West Yarmouth, is facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child less than 14 years old, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, and intimidation of a witness.

Hyland was previously charged in September for allegedly groping a female student on his bus. He had been released on bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device following that court appearance.

The new indictments stem from an October 3, 2023 incident in Barnstable a juvenile victim reported to police they had been inappropriately touched by Hyland on September 5, according to the Barnstable County District Attorney’s Office.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department and the DA’s office.

