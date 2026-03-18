Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A large emergency response is underway in Weymouth following a police-involved shooting.

Around 4 p.m., the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says that a Weymouth Police Officer responded to Webb Memorial Park on River Street for a service call. Once there, police found a person holding a knife and in distress.

State police say that around 4:15 p.m., Weymouth police reported an officer-involved shooting in the same location.

“The Officer immediately administered first aid to the victim prior to transporting him to an area hospital in critical condition,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office wrote.

State police said that a person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to South Shore Hospital.

Weymouth police say that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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