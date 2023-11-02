DA: Arrest made in connection to Salem State University basketball player’s murder

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities announced an arrest was made in connection to Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting of Salem State University student Carl Hens Beliard.

Missael Pena Canela, 18, of Salem was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 22 Forest Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. and found the 18-year-old standout basketball player from Worcester in a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to DA Tucker.

In a statement, Salem State University President John Keenan said, “As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Salem State shooting victim Carl Hens Beliard

A spokesperson for Worcester Public Schools confirmed in a statement that Beliard was a member of the 2023 Worcester North High School state championship basketball team. It was the first team in Worcester’s history to win a Division 1 championship.

“I am writing to share some very difficult news. We have learned that Carl Hens Beliard, a 2023 North High School graduate, has died unexpectedly. This is a devastating loss to our community,” Principal Sam FanFan wrote in a letter to the school community.

Beliard is listed as a freshman forward on the Salem State Vikings basketball roster.

District Attorney Tucker said Beliard’s death was the result of “senseless gun violence.”

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond,” Tucker said.

Salem shooting investigation

Canela will be arraigned on Thursday at Salem District Court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials say there is no connection between the Worcester State shooting from over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group