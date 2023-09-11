Local

DA: 54-year-old man dies after drowning at Dennis beach

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

DA: 54-year-old man dies after drowning at Dennis beach DA: 54-year-old man dies after drowning at Dennis beach (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

DENNIS, Mass — A 54-year-old man has died after drowning at a Dennis beach.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, around 4:58 p.m., Dennis police received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a drowning at Bayview Beach.

The victim was pronounced dead and was identified as 54-year-old Fernando Colmenar.

Police were told that Colmenar had said he was going to ride his bike and then go to the beach to swim.

No foul play was suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read