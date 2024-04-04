DA: 2 people arrested in connection with investigation into ‘apparent homicide’ in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Two people have been arrested on financial crimes in connection with an ongoing investigation into an “apparent homicide” at a home in Weymouth, authorities announced Thursday.

Weymouth officers and state police troopers investigating the death of 56-year-old Christine Mello developed probable cause to charge her housemate and an associate of that housemate with financial crimes, according to Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Kelly Shaw, 44, who had been staying with Mello, and Shaw’s boyfriend John “Jack” Harper, 45, are expected to be arraigned on charges including larceny valued over $1,200, uttering forged checks, and other offenses.

“There are no homicide charges in place at this time as the investigation continues,” Morrissey said in a statement.

Mello, who lived at 34 Lake Street, had recently been reported missing and she may have been dead for “a number of days” before her body was found, according to Morrissey.

Shaw and Harper are due in Quincy District Court at 2 p.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

