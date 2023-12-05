DA: 19-year-old held on high bail after teen stabbed in violent Chelsea brawl

CHELSEA, Mass. — A young man was arraigned Tuesday morning on criminal charges after police say a teenager was stabbed during a large brawl in Chelsea that involved a group of baseball bat-wielding individuals.

Kenny Cuyuch, 19, of Boston is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 after smashing a window of a home on Hawthorne Street Monday afternoon, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Officers responded to the area of Hawthorne Street and Essex Street Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a fight between a group of people.

Police noticed one of the males, later identified as Cuyuch, bleeding from his right hand. Prosecutors said that Cuyuch told officers he was involved in an altercation where he was chased by a group of six to seven individuals and struck with a baseball bat.

According to prosecutors, a witness told officers she observed a male described as thin build with a ponytail wearing a black jacket and black pants stab the victim with his right hand on Hawthorne Street. The witness told officers she heard the victim scream out in pain and observed the suspect holding a large knife with a white handle.

Officers then located a 17-year-old victim who had sustained several stab wounds to his lower abdomen and lower back. The victim told officers he was attacked by three males, two wearing all black with ski masks, and the third male had a ponytail, wearing a white shirt, and grey sweatpants.

The teen was transported to a Boston hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Brazen video shows Cuyuch and two other males involved in a fight running down Hawthorne Street and ducking into an apartment. Less than a minute later, Cuyuch is seen throwing what appears to be a large rock through a first-floor window of the apartment. The group is then seen exiting the home with baseball bats and chasing after Cuyuch down Hawthorne Street toward Essex Street.

1 person stabbed, 1 arrested after baseball bat brawl in Chelsea, police say

While in custody, officers located a black ski mask in Cuyuch’s jacket pocket. Cuyuch was evaluated by EMS and refused medical attention.

“All violence, particularly violence like this—a group of young people attacking each other in broad daylight with baseball bats and knives—inflicts injuries beyond those suffered by the immediate victims. Our neighborhoods themselves are injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities here, but a young person is seriously hurt and another young person is facing serious charges. There’s nothing but tragedy in that reality,” Hayden said.

Cuyuch is held on $15,000 bail with GPS monitoring and home confinement. The teen will return to court on January 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group