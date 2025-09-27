Cyclist struck by vehicle in Dorchester

BOSTON — A cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Friday night.
According to Boston police, around 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person on a bike struck by a motor vehicle at Wheatland and Spencer Street in Dorchester.
The victim was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.
the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
