Cyclist struck by vehicle in Dorchester

BOSTON — A cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Friday night.

According to Boston police, around 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person on a bike struck by a motor vehicle at Wheatland and Spencer Street in Dorchester.

The victim was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

