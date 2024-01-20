Crews working to fix large gas leak in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Crews are working to contain a large gas leak in Brockton Friday night.

Firefighters and Eversource crews were at the intersection of West Elm Street and Clinton Avenue to fix the “large” gas leak, the Brockton Fire Department posted on social media just after 8:00 p.m.

Brockton Fire posted a photo on social media of a large hole in the street that crews were using to attempt to fix the gas line.

Brockton police say residents are not being asked to evacuate and the gas leak should be repaired soon.

Brockton Fire is currently operating on W. Elm St. at the intersection of Clinton Street. Eversource is on scene with a large gas leak. pic.twitter.com/ioukoNFWG0 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) January 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

