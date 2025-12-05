Crews suspend search for missing person in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Crews have suspended their search for a man who went missing in the Merrimack River on Wednesday morning.

Police say a witness called on Wednesday morning, reporting she saw a man clinging to the side of a boat in Newburyport.

The boat was found a few hours later, but there was no sign of the man.

According to Newburyport police, the man worked for Northeast Work and Safety Boats. Investigators believe he jumped into the water to retrieve a boat that had gotten loose from the dock at Cashman Park.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity.

The search was suspended as of Wednesday evening after two days of scouring the area.

“I am truly proud of the way our first responders and partner agencies came together during this difficult and traumatic incident,” Newburyport City Marshal Matthew Simons said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones who are grieving. The dedication and professionalism displayed in this response demonstrate the genuine care and commitment that define our community.”

The United States Coast Guard was among several agencies that assisted state and local officials.

*UPDATE #2* Newburyport Police and Fire Suspend Search for Missing Person in Merrimack River: NEWBURYPORT — City Marshal Matthew Simons and Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III report that the Newburyport Police and Fire Departments have suspended today's… https://t.co/TlU7faPu9e pic.twitter.com/bLlrLWmSTN — Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) December 4, 2025

