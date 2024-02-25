Crews responding to serious crash on Route 105 in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Crews are responding to a serious crash on Route 105 in Middleboro.

According to MassDOT, the crash happened on Route 105 Northbound at 104 Thompson St.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved but according to MassDOT, there are serious injuries.

The road is closed in both directions at Precinct St and Plain St. Detours are in place on Thompson at Plain St and Thompson at Precinct St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information comes in.

Crash with serious injuries in #Middleborough on RT-105-NB at 104 Thompson St. The Road is closed in both directions at Precinct St & Plain st. Detours in place on Thompson at Plain St and Thompson at Precinct St. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group