NEEDHAM, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a multi-family building in Needham on Thursday.

Crews could be seen working to contain the aftermath of a fire in the basement of the building on Tiloston Road.

Fire crews rescued a cat of one of the residents. A Boston 25 News photographer captured the moment the furry friend was reunited with its owners.

Crews rescue cat after responding to fire at Needham apartment complex

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group