Crews recover body of man who plunged through frozen Cape Cod river while walking with wife

EASTHAM, Mass. — Authorities announced Friday that search crews have recovered the body of a man who plunged through a frozen river on Cape Cod while walking with his wife last weekend.

Officials from multiple agencies returned to Bee’s River at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, where they discovered the body of 72-year-old Gerard Boucher during mid-morning low tide around 9:30 a.m., according to the Eastham Police Department.

“Ice conditions had significantly subsided and allowed for a much easier search by land at low tide,” the department wrote in the announcement. “Multiple drones provided an aerial search of the area as well.”

Cape & Islands DA: State Police Detectives unit respond to scene out on ice in Eastham

Police say the Barnstable County Fire Department’s technical rescue team found Boucher in a marsh about half a mile northeast of the Bee’s River parking lot.

Boucher and his 71-year-old wife, Kathleen, were out with their dog on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 14, when they fell through the ice, prompting a large emergency response.

Kathleen was pulled from the water, but her husband remained missing for nearly a week, with officials transitioning the search to a recovery operation.

Officials have since reminded the public to think twice before heading onto frozen ponds or streams.

