Crews quickly extinguish fire in basement of Boston church

BOSTON — Authorities quickly contained a basement blaze in a Boston church on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to the Boylston Congregational Church on Amory Street at 3 p.m. for a report of a fire found heavy smoke on arrival, according to Boston Fire officials.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire throughout the church and contained the damage to the basement.

Officials did not report any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the church’s website, the facilities were closed at the time of the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.

At approximately 3:00 companies arrived to a heavy smoke condition from a fire in the basement in the church at 207 Amory st. Roxbury. Companies were able to quickly contain the fire and stop it from spreading throughout the church. pic.twitter.com/sXvgqa4jaY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

