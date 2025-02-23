Crews investigating rollover crash into railroad bridge

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Crews are investigating following a dumpster truck rollover crash into a railroad bridge.

On Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m., a dumpster truck crashed into a train bridge on Route 105 where the road crosses Interstate 495 in Middleboro.

The truck rolled onto its side and the train bridge sustained damage as a result of the crash, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

⚠️ Middleborough Line Train 2008 (10:45 am from Middleborough) will originate at Bridgewater today due to a road vehicle striking a railroad bridge in the Middleborough area. Passengers at Middleborough will be accommodated by bus to connect to train 2008. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) February 23, 2025

For the safety of motorists, officials closed several lanes of traffic on Route 105 in both directions, and the MBTA has been notified about the crash.

All lanes on Route 105 were reopened shortly after 9 a.m. and the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

