Crews investigating house fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fire in Mansfield on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to the area of Jewell Street for a structure fire around 5:15 p.m. found flames in the rear of the home, according to officials. Mutual aid was called to the scene.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries.

Jewell Street will remain closed between Nelson Way and Windermere Drive while crews continue to investigate the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

