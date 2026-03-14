Crews extinguish vehicle fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. — Firefighters extinguished a fully involved vehicle on Route 128 south around 11 p.m. yesterday.

It happened in the area of the Manchester/Essex/Gloucester line.

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to authorities.

Route 128 south was shut down for a period of time while firefighters were on scene. Manchester Police and Massachusetts State Police also responded.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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