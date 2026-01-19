Crews extinguish EV car fire blaze in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Crews in Shrewsbury helped extinguish a vehicle fire on Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to a single vehicle accident involving a hybrid or electric vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle in flames in the front yard of the reporting party.

Although the fire was initially extinguished, it reignited after a loud pop, requiring further action.

Crews repositioned with an additional hose stream and flowed water to cool the batteries and limit thermal runaway.

This process took approximately one hour before it was deemed safe to extricate the vehicle from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

