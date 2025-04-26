Crews extinguish early morning fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Fire crews in Gloucester worked early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire at a home.

According to Gloucester Fire, around 5:11 a.m. crews were dispatched to 324 Washington St. following reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with fire at a 2 ½-story wood frame home.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire from the outside, and crews checked for an interior extension of the fire.

The cause of Saturday morning’s fire was determined to be careless disposal of smoking materials.

“It was a small fire, and we knocked it down quickly following a rapid response and a great stop by our personnel,” said Chief Smith. “More importantly, the Gloucester Fire Department reminds residents of the dangers of careless disposal of cigarettes, which was the cause of this exterior siding fire.”

The are no injuries to report.

The lack of rain and strong winds in recent weeks has also led to ripe environmental fire conditions.

Chief Smith is also reminding smokers to properly dispose of all smoking materials and not just discard them outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group