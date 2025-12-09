Crews battling large fire at apartment building in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Fire crews in Taunton are battling a large blaze at an apartment building on Hopkins Road.

Residents say the fire has been burning for some time. Video from the scene shows heavy smoke pouring from the roofs of multiple units.

One resident told Boston 25 he was watching TV around midnight when he noticed a bright light outside his window.

The fire is happening at the Taunton Garden Apartments, a 128-unit, two-story complex built in 1972 and managed by First Realty Management out of Boston.

It is not known if everyone was able to get out or if there are any injuries to report.

Boston 25 has reached out to fire officials for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

