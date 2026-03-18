Crews battling house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Crews are working to extinguish a fire in Medford.
The blaze is occurring at a home on Central Avenue between Fellsway and Salem Street.
Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home when Boston 2 photographers arrived on scene.
It is not known whether anyone was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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