Crews battling fire on Howard Street in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Fire crews are working on battling a fire in Revere.

The fire was reported around 8:10 a.m. at a home on Howard Street.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen pouring from the roof of the building.

All individuals who live in the home are accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

