Crews battle large house fire in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Firefighters from several towns battled a large house fire in Tyngsboro.

The fire took place on Danforth Road, Monday afternoon.

Photos posted to the Dunstable Fire Department’s Facebook page show heavy flames coming from an area of the house near the deck.

Tyngsboro house fire Firefighters from several towns battled a multi-alarm fire on Danforth Road in Tyngsboro. Photo Credit: Dunstable Fire Department.

The fire went to at least three alarms, according to posts from several responding fire departments.

Crews from at least Tyngsboro, Pepperell, Hudson N.H., and Nashua N.H. all responded.

No word on if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

Officials have not yet released a potential cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

