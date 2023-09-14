Crews battle house fire, water main break on same street in Mattapan

BOSTON — Firefighters had their hands full Thursday afternoon when a Mattapan street flooded due to a water main break while they were battling a house fire.

The Boston Fire Department says they responded to the area of 68 Lorna Road around 2:30 p.m. for a house fire. The flames were quickly extinguished and a cat was rescued from the residence, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

While companies were cleaning up, a major water main break buckled the street and flooded homes from 79 Lorna Road down to Lena Terrace and across West Seldon Street.

Emergency crews have been called to the area and are investigating the cause of the break.

Mattapan flooding after water main break

