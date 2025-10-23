Crews battle electrical fire at Attleboro supermarket

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Firefighters in Attleboro responded to the Stop & Shop on Washington St, Wednesday morning, for an electrical fire.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m., crews arrived on scene minutes later. The store had already been evacuated by the time that crews arrived, according to fire officials.

“Firefighters learned that the store staff had noted a light smoke condition in the rear storage area,” officials say.

Firefighters located electrical wiring inside a freezer that was charred and arcing.

Attleboro Fire Department responds to electrical fire The Attleboro Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at a local supermarket.

Crews were able to shut down power to the equipment, according to Attleboro Fire Department.

The Attleboro Health Department was called in to conduct an inspection.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing any other damage.

“The Attleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is still investigating to determine the exact cause of the incident, but initial findings indicate the fire originated from the electrical wiring inside the freezer unit,” officials say.

No one was injured and the store was able to reopen to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group