Crashes reported in Mass., NH as storm snarls Thanksgiving travel

BOSTON — Crashes have been reported on highways in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a storm brings soaking rain and slick conditions to the region as motorists hit the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Troopers are responding to vehicles off the roadway and minor crashes this morning,” New Hampshire State Police said in a tweet. “Please leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, slow down, and drive according to the current conditions.”

The law enforcement agency shared a photo from along Interstate 293 in Manchester, where the roadway appeared to be covered in slush.

Troopers are responding to vehicles off the roadway and minor crashes this morning.



Please leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, slow down and drive according to the current conditions.



📸 - I-293 in Manchester pic.twitter.com/TXmCfNSPd6 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 22, 2023

There were crashes also reported in New Hampshire on Interstate 89 north in Enfield and on Interstate 93 north near Exit 42 in Littleton, according to state police.

A tractor-trailer veered off of I-89, resulting in minor injuries, state police said in a tweet.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-89 Northbound in Enfield; right lane closed for tractor-trailer crash. Minor injuries reported. Please slow down and move over. #nhtraffic #nhsp pic.twitter.com/N1IWDuiW8k — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 22, 2023

In Massachusetts, MassDOT warned drivers of a 40-mph speed restriction between the New York border and Blanford.

“Western and Central Massachusetts regions now: rain and freezing rain,” MassDOT said in a tweet. “Road conditions include wet and slush-covered.”

Western & Central MA regions now: rain and freezing rain. Road cond include wet & slush covered. MassDOT has about 400 pieces equipment deployed in storm operations — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 22, 2023

MassDOT reported crashes on Interstate 95 north in Sharon, Interstate 90 east in Westfield, Interstate 495 north in Chelmsford, and Interstate 93 south in Boston.

“Heavy rainfall may impact busy Thanksgiving travel today. Consider non-peak travel times and use caution on the roadways,” MassDOT said.

The wet weather is expected to clear out by late Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group