Crash involving pedestrian shuts down busy stretch of I-93 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a busy stretch of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, authorities warned.

In a traffic alert issued shortly before 1 p.m., New Hampshire State Police said that troopers were responding to a serious crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 6 in Manchester.

State police noted the incident involved a pedestrian but didn’t comment on the severity of their injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area because all northbound lanes were closed at Exit 6.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and seek alternative routes if possible,” state police wrote in the alert.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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