Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers leaves Mass. highway littered with Poland Spring bottles

WESTON, Mass. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers on Monday morning left a Massachusetts highway littered with Poland Spring water bottles.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Interstate 95 at Exit 39B to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

A photo shared by the Weston Fire Department showed shards from a splintered pallet and plastic bottles strewn along the side of the highway.

Firefighters closed the exit to the Pike to allow for safe cleanup efforts.

Boston 25′s Catherine Parrotta reported drive times of more than 90 minutes from Peabody to Weston.

“You got to think about a workaround, if there is one,” Parrotta advised commuters. “Otherwise, you’re going to have to build in a lot of extra time.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Companies on scene of this accident involving 2 Tractor Trailer trucks 95/128 south at the Mass Pike exit, exit is closed extended cleanup #MATraffic Posted by Weston Fire Dept on Monday, March 31, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

