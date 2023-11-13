Cracked rail disrupts Green Line service in downtown Boston ahead of afternoon commute

BOSTON — A cracked rail disrupted subway service along the MBTA’s Green Line in downtown Boston ahead of the Monday evening commute, transit officials said.

The crack was discovered on the eastbound side of the subway line between Arlington and Boylston stations, according to the T.

Work to repair the crack wrapped up shortly after 3 p.m. but riders were warned of potential residual delays.

Riders were asked to use the Orange Line through the downtown area during the service disruption.

“Cold weather can sometimes be a contributing factor,” a T spokesperson said of the crack.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Green Line Update: Regular service has resumed after Track Department completed repairs between Arlington and Boylston. Expect residual delays of approximately 10 minutes. https://t.co/DFxTalaehG — MBTA (@MBTA) November 13, 2023

Green Line Update: The Track Department is continuing repairs between Arlington and Boylston. We expect the repairs to be completed by 3:00 PM. https://t.co/vWQrv65Udl — MBTA (@MBTA) November 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

