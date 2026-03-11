Court hearing for son of Cher and Gregg Allman canceled after 2 New Hampshire arrests

SALEM, N.H. — A Wednesday court hearing for Elijah Allman — the son of music icon Cher and the late singer Gregg Allman — has been canceled after two separate arrests in New Hampshire last week.

The hearing was continued until an undetermined date after Allman got an attorney on Wednesday morning.

Police say Allman was first taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance at St. Paul’s School in Concord. After being released, he allegedly broke into a home in Windham two days later, leading to a second arrest.

Allman is now facing multiple charges, including criminal mischief, burglary, and breach of bail.

The recent arrests occur years after his mother attempted to intervene in his personal affairs. During conservatorship hearings three years ago, Cher told the court that Allman was dealing with both mental health issues and addiction.

A judge ultimately denied that request, which would have given her oversight of his decisions.

Allman is being held in the Rockingham County Department of Corrections, Superintendent Jonathan Banville told the Associated Press.

Further updates on the case are expected following Allman’s court appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group