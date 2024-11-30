Cooking incident causes flash fire, injuring 2 people at a Lakeville resident

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — The Lakeville Fire Department responded to a home on Friday after cooking-related fire injuries 2 of the home occupants.

Firefighters and EMS were dispatched to a single home residence on Woodland Ridge Drive. Before arriving, crews were informed that the fire had been extinguished, once arriving found two individuals suffering from burn injuries.

Homeowners explained that they were cooking a traditional Portuguese dish called Chouriço à Bombeiro, (which translates to “firefighter’s chourico” in English) which involved an open flame to cook the dish, alongside alcohol to maintain the flame. Assumedly, gust of wind from an open window had caused a flashfire to spread through the kitchen.

An adult male and child suffered burns after being in the proximity of the flame. Other individuals of the home had used towels, rugs, and blankets to smother the victims who were involved in fire.

Because of the severity of the burns, the male victim had to be medflighted to a Rhode Island hospital for further treatment, while the child was transported by EMS to St. Lukes hospital for non-serious burns.

Individuals within the home were able to use a fire extinguisher to eliminate the remaining fire, and damage to the home was minimal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

