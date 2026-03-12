Convicted RI fentanyl trafficker who tried to flush drugs down toilet before arrest gets prison time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A convicted fentanyl trafficker who tried to flush narcotics down the toilet before his 2023 arrest has been sentenced to federal prison, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Marc Dure, 32, of Providence, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Mary McElroy handed down his sentence.

Dure previously pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, 2025, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl trafficking inflicts tremendous harm on individuals, families, and entire communities,” Calenda said. “Those who choose profit from distributing this deadly drug must be held accountable for the damage that they cause.”

Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division echoed Calenda’s words.

“Fentanyl traffickers like Marc Dure must be held accountable for the destruction caused by their crimes, and this sentence does exactly that by keeping him behind bars for the next decade,” Docks said.

“Know the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force is working hard every day to battle the dealers and traffickers who are pushing this deadly poison into our neighborhoods and cashing in on the opioid epidemic with no regard for the devastating impact they have on Rhode Island families,” Docks said.

According to court documents, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force was investigating drug trafficking in and around the Providence area when, during the investigation, law enforcement determined that Dure and his co-conspirators were involved in distributing fentanyl pills.

Dure was apprehended on Dec. 7, 2023, during a court-authorized search warrant of his Providence home, Calenda said. The FBI seized fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.

At the time of his arrest, Dure tried to flush narcotics down the toilet and climb out a window, before being taken into custody, Calenda said.

Law enforcement seized approximately 655 grams of fentanyl from Dure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

