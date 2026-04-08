BOSTON — A convicted drug trafficker in Massachusetts who hid more than 5,000 meth pills inside a shoebox has been sentenced to federal prison, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

George Krabey, 47, of Saugus, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley handed down his sentence.

Krabey pleaded guilty in November to two counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, involving 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; three counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count each of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A federal grand jury indicted Krabey last July.

Prosecutors said between December 2024 and April 2025, Krabey repeatedly met with a cooperating source and sold thousands of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Convicted drug trafficker in Mass. gets prison time, hid over 5,000 meth pills inside shoebox (U.S. Attorney's Office)

On April 22, 2025, Krabey was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement in Danvers.

Krabey was en route to Salisbury to sell the cooperating source 4,000 counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found a shoebox filled with 5,296 pills containing methamphetamine, with a weight of approximately two kilograms, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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