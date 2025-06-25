Convicted child rapist and Level 3 sex offender in Boston admits to having child porn

BOSTON — A Level 3 sex offender living in Boston has admitted to having child sexual abuse material, which included videos depicting children as young as infants, the U.S. Attorney said.

Bryan Horgan, 59, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Sept. 18.

Horgan was indicted by a federal grand jury in June after being charged by complaint and arrested on April 26, 2024. He has remained in custody since that time, Foley said.

Investigators identified Horgan as the owner of a Microsoft account uploading child sexual abuse material, Foley said.

During a search of Horgan’s home, investigators found an electronic device that contained several video files of child pornography depicting children as young as infants, Foley said.

Another device contained filenames with words and phrases indicative of child sexual abuse material, Foley said.

Horgan was previously convicted in Suffolk Superior Court of rape of a child, assault to rape a child, indecent assault and battery on a child, disseminating obscene material to a minor, and possession of child pornography, Foley said.

Due to his prior convictions, Horgan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

