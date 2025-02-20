Convicted bank robber who escaped confinement and robbed Cambridge bank in 2022 gets prison time

BOSTON — A convicted bank robber who escaped confinement in 2022 and then robbed another bank a few weeks later in Cambridge has been sentenced again to federal prison.

Kim Daley, 55, was sentenced to 125 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton handed down his sentence.

In April 2024, Daley pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of escape from custody. Daley was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

In July 2017, Daley was sentenced to 100 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for federal bank robbery convictions.

On May 9, 2022, while serving the remainder of the custodial portion of that federal sentence at a Boston residential reentry facility, Daley left the facility with his belongings without permission and never returned, prosecutors said.

His whereabouts were unknown and authorities classified him as an escape on that date.

On June 20, 2022, Daley walked into a TD Bank in Cambridge, passed a note to the teller demanding all the money and robbed the bank of $560 in cash, prosecutors said.

Bank surveillance captured Daley walking into the bank, passing the note to the teller and then leaving the bank a short time later with cash.

Within approximately 40 minutes of the robbery, Daley was arrested in Cambridge. Prosecutors said he had $560 in cash on him.

