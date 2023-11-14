Construction worker suffers ‘traumatic’ injuries after being pinned under fallen construction wall

FALMOUTH, Mass — A construction worker in Falmouth had to be flown to a hospital to be treated for ‘traumatic’ injuries after a wall collapsed and fell on him Tuesday.

Members of the Falmouth Fire Department responded to the construction site on North Falmouth Highway around 11:15 a.m., a department spokesperson told Boston 25.

When fire crews responded to the scene, they found that a wall that was being raised on the second floor had fallen, pinning the worker. Workers were able to pull the injured man out from underneath the wall.

Video from the scene captured first responders stabilizing the injured worker and transporting him to an awaiting MedFlight. The worker was then flown to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

Although the injuries are considered serious, they are not life-threatening, fire officials say.

OSHA, Falmouth town inspectional services and Falmouth police were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group