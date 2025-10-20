Connecticut State Police assisting with incident at Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Connecticut State Police is assisting Foxwoods Resort Casino with an ongoing incident on Monday morning.

State police confirmed in an email to Boston 25 News that troopers have responded to the casino in Mashantucket.

State police didn’t share any other information.

A photo shared by WTNH-TV in Connecticut showed several police cruisers parked outside one of the casino’s entrances.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles are on scene at Foxwoods Resort Casino as of 9 a.m. this morning. News 8 is working to learn more from police. Posted by WTNH News 8 on Monday, October 20, 2025

Boston 25 News has reaced out to Foxwoods for additional details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

