‘Conmen Travelers’: British national indicted in construction fraud scheme across New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A British national from Northern Ireland has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rhode Island for participating in a multi-state construction and money laundering fraud scheme, Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said.

Elijah Gavin a/k/a Timothy O’Reilly a/ka/ Elijah Thomas, 29, who is in the U.S. illegally, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, Miron Bloom said in a statement Thursday. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in New Jersey on Jan. 29.

Gavin is reportedly with the so-called Traveling Conmen Fraud Group, or “Conmen Travelers,” a group recognized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Terrorist Screen Center as a Transnational Organized Crime group, Miron Bloom said.

He and others allegedly defrauded property owners in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York of over $1 million dollars, Miron Bloom said.

“They did this by, among other things, misrepresenting to property owners who they are, the qualifications of their construction businesses, and construction needs or repairs required on properties,” the U.S. Attorney said in her statement.

One of his victims is a 78-year-old Rhode Island woman who was fraudulently induced to pay over $850,000 for unnecessary foundation and basement repairs, including in checks written to Gavin and others, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Gavin and others “formed and used multiple construction businesses and falsely represented the business’ status, experience, and quality of work; falsely represented their identities and skills to homeowners; and made false representations to property owners regarding the condition of their properties, work they would perform, and the machinery, materials, and equipment needed to perform work.”

As part of the scheme, Gavin and others “collected funds for work that was not needed, was incomplete, and in some instances when no work was performed,” prosecutors said.

Gavin’s associates billed property owners and collected funds for equipment that was not needed or used, prosecutors allege. The money was then deposited into bank accounts controlled by others, or transferred to other people who laundered the money.

According to the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center, Conmen Travelers are groups of Irish or U.K. nationals who entered the United States on pleasure or tourist visas and overstayed their visits or, more commonly, entered the United States illegally.

Once in the U.S., they go to different cities and states, soliciting construction work, prosecutors said.

The members often quote a low price, and then demand much more money for the jobs, or convince the homeowner that their homes or business are in need of major repairs, prosecutors said.

“Conmen Travelers often hire day laborers; do not have work authorization documents or pull permits; and do low quality, unnecessary, or incomplete work, sometimes damaging homeowners’ residences,” prosecutors said.

Gavin is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in U.S. District Court in Providence on March 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group