Confused about your natural gas bills? Eversource hosting in-person events to assist

Amid skyrocketing bills and the Department of Utilities announcement for lower gas bills, Eversource will be hosting in-person events over the coming weeks to help customers navigate the financial climate.

The company is hosting additional in-person assistance events in several Massachusetts communities, where customers will be provided information on how to make monthly payments more affordable.

“Over the next month, our customer care representatives will be fanning out in communities across Massachusetts, meeting with customers in-person to explain the variety of programs we offer that can help them manage their energy bill and reduce energy usage,” said Eversource Senior Vice President of Customer Operations, Digital Strategy and Chief Customer Officer Jared Lawrence. “They’ll also work one-on-one with customers to find the assistance programs that best fit their needs and help them enroll on site.”

The events will be held in the following communities:

Saturday, Feb. 22, Randolph Turner Library, Randolph, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Randolph Turner Library, Randolph, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 , Boston Public Library – Roslindale Branch, Roslindale, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

, Boston Public Library – Roslindale Branch, Roslindale, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 4, Randolph Senior Center, Randolph, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Randolph Senior Center, Randolph, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, Mar. 7, Pembroke Council on Aging, Pembroke, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pembroke Council on Aging, Pembroke, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 8, Randolph Turner Library, Randolph, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Randolph Turner Library, Randolph, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 11, Attleboro Library, Attleboro, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Attleboro Library, Attleboro, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 18, Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, Springfield, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, Springfield, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 19, Plymouth North High School, Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth North High School, Plymouth, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 19, Uxbridge Senior Center, Uxbridge, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Uxbridge Senior Center, Uxbridge, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 25, Pulaski School, New Bedford, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the DPU ordered 5% cuts to bills in March and April for residential customers of The Berkshire Gas Company, Boston Gas Company, National Grid, Eversource, NSTAR Gas Company, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company, and Liberty Utilities.

The six companies were asked to submit proposals by the end of Monday and are also expected to provide information on estimated savings for their customers in the proposal, according to the DPU.

Eversource encourages customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bill by calling 866-861-6225 (NSTAR) or 800-688-6160 (EGMA), or by visiting Eversource.com/BillHelp.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group