Concerned residents react to massive hunt for armed suspects after North Andover robbery

It’s business as usual for a North Andover jewelry store after an armed robbery on Thursday led to the hunt for several armed men, with one suspect still at large.

But concerns about safety continue at the business and also in the neighboring city of Lawrence as police continue to search for the armed suspect.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials combed through a wooded area in Lawrence for hours. The hunt for five armed men prompted a school evacuation, an alert to residents and multiple road closures in Lawrence.

Police say the target of that robbery was Milos Joyeria, a jewelry store in North Andover. A photo shared by North Andover Police shows jewelry and multiple firearms confiscated by officers.

Four of those suspects are now in custody.

On Friday, Boston 25 News went back to the neighborhood where officers conducted their search, many local residents say they are still shaken up.

“I still don’t feel safe today,” one neighbor told Boston 25 News.

Another neighbor saw some of the suspects as she was getting off the Marston Street exit.

“As I am getting off the exit there’s a guy running up the exit and I thought that’s kind of weird where is he running from and he was holding a bag, it looked like a grocery bag, like a Market Basket bag,” the neighbor said. “It was white. It looked like it had rocks in it, cause you could see that it was bulging and heavy.”

“The last guy coming out of the woods was like, and it was a hot day, he had like a mask on and a hat on so all you could was his eyes and that’s what really made me think something bizarre was going on,” she added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

