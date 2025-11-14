‘Concern for well-being’: Middleboro police looking for missing woman

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The Middleboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who they say there is a concern for her well-being.

58-Year-old Wendy Eaton was last seen in Quincy on October 28, according to police.

Eaton was reported missing by her family Wednesday, November 12, according to officials.

Eaton is approximately 5′1″ tall, and weighs about 130 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde-gray hair, according to officials.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Middleboro Police at 508-947-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

