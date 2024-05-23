Commuter Alert: Worcester’s Union Station closed due to power outage

WORCESTER, Mass — Union Station in Worcester is currently closed due to a power outage, the city says.

“All Commuter Rail riders are asked to access trains from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s temporary platform at 45 Shrewsbury Street,” a spokesperson with the city said shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Union Station will be re-opened as soon as the power is back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

