Commuter Alert: Rollover crash on I-93 in Andover forces lane closures

ANDOVER, Mass. — A rollover crash in the Merrimack Valley is forcing lane closures on a major highway.

MassDOT alerted drivers to a rollover crash on Interstate 93 Northbound near Exit 39 due to a rollover crash.

Boston 25 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if anyone was hurt.

Boston 25 also has a news crew headed to the scene.

In #Andover, two lanes closed on I-93 NB at exit 39 due to rollover crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 19, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group