SAUGUS, Mass. — A multi-car crash on the North Shore is snarling traffic during Tuesday’s evening commute.

At least five cars appeared to be involved in the crash that left debris scattered across Route 1 near Walnut Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The cluster of crashed vehicles was confined mostly to the leftmost lane but appeared to close at least three lanes. Traffic crept by in the rightmost lanes.

At least one ambulance was also on the roadway.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more information.

Commuter Alert: Multi-car crash on Route 1 in Saugus snarls traffic during evening commute

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group